FMC Corp (FMC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in FMC by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,445,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,321,000 after buying an additional 62,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,284,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,649,000 after buying an additional 315,427 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in FMC by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,769,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,695,000 after buying an additional 1,673,988 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in FMC by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,653,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,270,000 after purchasing an additional 107,078 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FMC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,865,000 after purchasing an additional 89,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. FMC had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

In related news, insider Mark Douglas sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,389,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $2,411,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,817,055.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

