Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,093,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,190,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,086,000 after purchasing an additional 417,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,916,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,557,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,288,000 after purchasing an additional 652,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,339,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,799,000 after purchasing an additional 200,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $144.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $151.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

