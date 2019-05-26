Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 201,725 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $84,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in Fortinet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its position in Fortinet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 4,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Fortinet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 16.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $868,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,669 shares in the company, valued at $926,495.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $660,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,521,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,033,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,762 shares of company stock worth $8,938,157 over the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.13.

Fortinet stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.93. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $59.81 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.90 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

