Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 647,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 159,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.93. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.81 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.90 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FTNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.13.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $978,274.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $5,043,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,444,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,736,774.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,157 in the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/fortinet-inc-ftnt-shares-sold-by-sentry-investment-management-llc.html.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.