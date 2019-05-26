Forward Air (FWRD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $58.00 on Thursday. Forward Air has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $72.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $321.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other news, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 18,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,202,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 120,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,812.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 8,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $537,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 93,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 164,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,975 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 13.0% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 436,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 41,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

