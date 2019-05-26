Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 5,390 Shares of American International Group Inc (AIG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Compass Point raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

In other American International Group news, Director Therese M. Vaughan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.71 per share, with a total value of $51,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIG opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

