Galliford Try (GFRD) Cut to “Hold” at Numis Securities

Numis Securities downgraded shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GFRD. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Galliford Try to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Galliford Try from GBX 1,140 ($14.90) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 875 ($11.43).

Shares of LON GFRD opened at GBX 538.50 ($7.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $595.87 million and a P/E ratio of 5.23. Galliford Try has a 12-month low of GBX 499.60 ($6.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,117 ($14.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

