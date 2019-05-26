Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $950,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in NVIDIA by 8,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,509,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,230,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,670,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,736 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,077,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,385 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.93.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.85. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

