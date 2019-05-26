General Electric (GE) Director Edward P. Garden Sells 1,289,538 Shares

General Electric (NYSE:GE) Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $9.45 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 49.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,499,762,000 after buying an additional 148,979,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,184,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,903,000 after buying an additional 31,634,318 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 348.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,418,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,781,000 after buying an additional 31,412,585 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 63,363,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,662,000 after buying an additional 30,017,912 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

