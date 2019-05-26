Gentherm (THRM) versus Sorl Auto Parts (SORL) Critical Survey

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) and Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Gentherm alerts:

This table compares Gentherm and Sorl Auto Parts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm $1.04 billion 1.26 $41.90 million $2.12 18.37 Sorl Auto Parts $468.05 million 0.14 $12.74 million $1.23 2.81

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than Sorl Auto Parts. Sorl Auto Parts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Gentherm has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorl Auto Parts has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gentherm and Sorl Auto Parts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm 1 6 2 0 2.11 Sorl Auto Parts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gentherm currently has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.82%. Given Gentherm’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gentherm is more favorable than Sorl Auto Parts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Sorl Auto Parts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Gentherm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Sorl Auto Parts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gentherm and Sorl Auto Parts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm 3.61% 14.71% 9.34% Sorl Auto Parts 2.70% 11.63% 3.22%

Summary

Gentherm beats Sorl Auto Parts on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products. The Industrial segment includes global power technologies business, and research and development division. The company was founded by Lon E. Bell in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

About Sorl Auto Parts

SORL Auto Parts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems. The company offers a range of products covering 65 categories and approximately 2000 specifications in automotive brake systems that are principally used in various types of commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. markets its products under the SORL brand through authorized distributors. The company exports its products to approximately 104 countries and regions. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rui'an, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.