Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Westrock Co (WRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,667,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,507 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $138,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Westrock by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Westrock by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Westrock by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Westrock by 4,262.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,767,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WRK. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of Westrock stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $62.05.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

In other Westrock news, Director Currey M. Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/geode-capital-management-llc-raises-holdings-in-westrock-co-wrk.html.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.