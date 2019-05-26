Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) Stake Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 738.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $56,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 6,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $816,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.07. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $61.65.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

