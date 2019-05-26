Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $9.65 Million Stake in American Express (AXP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,313 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 3.0% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,872,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,310,914,000 after purchasing an additional 364,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,477,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,334,916,000 after purchasing an additional 300,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,583,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,343,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136,470 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,705,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $925,141,000 after purchasing an additional 180,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $807,358,000 after purchasing an additional 459,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock opened at $119.51 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $120.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.63.

In other American Express news, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,441.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,077.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $12,230,581.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 258,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,060,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/greatmark-investment-partners-inc-has-9-65-million-stake-in-american-express-axp.html.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.