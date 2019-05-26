Greenleaf Trust Has $240,000 Position in Ecopetrol SA (EC)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 116.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,995,000 after buying an additional 589,439 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 565,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 72,677 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 244,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ecopetrol SA has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ecopetrol SA will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.3595 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Santander raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

