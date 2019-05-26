GridCoin Market Capitalization Tops $3.39 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $5,315.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, SouthXchange and OpenLedger DEX.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 418,578,170 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

