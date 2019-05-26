GTY Technology (GTYH) and Zynga (ZNGA) Head-To-Head Analysis

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GTY Technology and Zynga, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynga 1 3 10 0 2.64

Zynga has a consensus target price of $6.35, suggesting a potential upside of 4.79%. Given Zynga’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zynga is more favorable than GTY Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GTY Technology and Zynga’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology N/A N/A $1.80 million N/A N/A Zynga $907.21 million 6.25 $15.46 million $0.02 303.00

Zynga has higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology.

Risk & Volatility

GTY Technology has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynga has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.7% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of GTY Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Zynga shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology N/A -42.44% -8.31% Zynga -12.34% -7.09% -5.27%

Summary

Zynga beats GTY Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and public sector budgeting and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

