Gulden (NLG) Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, Gulden has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $9.25 million and $16,865.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.08 or 0.01264277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001492 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012524 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00058658 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 490,087,997 coins and its circulating supply is 428,087,997 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nocks, Bittrex, GuldenTrader, YoBit, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.