Halfords Group (HFD) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 259 ($3.38).

HFD stock opened at GBX 232 ($3.03) on Wednesday. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of GBX 199.20 ($2.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 390.60 ($5.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $457.17 million and a P/E ratio of 9.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 12.39 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $6.18. Halfords Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

