Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hasbro by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS opened at $98.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $76.84 and a one year high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $732.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.96 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 7.83%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $387,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $412,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,256 shares of company stock worth $35,900,627. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. ValuEngine lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.07.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

