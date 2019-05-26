Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 103,180 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,253,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,531,000 after purchasing an additional 106,013 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,879,000 after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 351,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 37,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,093 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $349,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

