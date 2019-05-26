Haverford Trust Co. Buys Shares of 391,665 Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 391,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,726,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,207,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,201,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,732,000 after buying an additional 370,008 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10,128.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,752,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9,656,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,278,000 after buying an additional 1,278,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,155,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,370,000 after buying an additional 105,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $133.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

DG stock opened at $121.96 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $86.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 8,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.82, for a total value of $1,111,036.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,253.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 16,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $1,990,331.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,495.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,255 shares of company stock worth $17,037,351 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

