Haverford Trust Co. Has $3.25 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14,153.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,774,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $400,313,000. Swedbank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $127,592,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,196,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $178,960,000 after purchasing an additional 558,407 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18,679.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 491,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 488,461 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.06.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $511,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,839.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $199.27 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $138.65 and a 52-week high of $211.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

