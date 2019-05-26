HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $617.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.36% and a negative net margin of 8,435.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

