Head-To-Head Contrast: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) & Borqs Technologies (BRQS)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Borqs Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 20.60% 6.92% 2.39% Borqs Technologies 0.42% 1.35% 0.50%

Volatility & Risk

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borqs Technologies has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Borqs Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 0 5 4 0 2.44 Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $13.29, suggesting a potential upside of 30.38%. Given Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Borqs Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.75 billion 0.97 $412.33 million $0.55 18.53 Borqs Technologies $154.31 million 0.70 -$12.56 million N/A N/A

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Borqs Technologies.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions beats Borqs Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The company operates in two segments, Clinical and Financial Solutions and Population Health. The Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related software, connectivity and coordinated care solutions, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. The Population Health segment offers health management, and financial management and patient engagement solutions to hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It also offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. In addition, it sells hardware products. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

