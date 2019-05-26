Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HIIQ. ValuEngine cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.78.

NASDAQ:HIIQ opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $346.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Fichthorn acquired 93,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,744,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,604.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIIQ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 8,309.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 328.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

