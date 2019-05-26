HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (HDELY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of HDELY opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.17. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Analysts predict that HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.306 dividend. This is an increase from HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

