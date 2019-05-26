HempCoin (THC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23,108.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 77.9% lower against the dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $884,484.00 and approximately $23,108.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00054602 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014868 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00185271 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001933 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006297 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000645 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 244,172,892 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

