Hill International Inc (HIL) Director Buys $214,952.96 in Stock

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director James M. Chadwick bought 83,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $214,952.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hill International stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hill International Inc has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 6.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIL. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Hill International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

