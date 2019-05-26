Hollywood Bowl Group (BOWL) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BOWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 266.25 ($3.48).

Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 247 ($3.23) on Thursday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a one year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 249 ($3.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.50 million and a PE ratio of 19.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

