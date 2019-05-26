HorusPay (HORUS) Market Cap Reaches $2.18 Million

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $679.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HorusPay token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00399936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001527 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $106.84 or 0.01226957 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00139043 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000802 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

