Hudson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,333,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,400,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,653 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 801.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,176,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,605,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,175,000 after purchasing an additional 873,561 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $31,589.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,341.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLY opened at $10.19 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $13.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $326.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

