Hunting (HTG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 745 ($9.73) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 729 ($9.53) to GBX 728 ($9.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hunting to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 907.50 ($11.86) to GBX 669 ($8.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 789.46 ($10.32).

LON HTG opened at GBX 526.50 ($6.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 448 ($5.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 934.50 ($12.21). The company has a market cap of $872.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07.

In other news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 70,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.79), for a total value of £368,685.20 ($481,752.52).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

