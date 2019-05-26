Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,367,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $55,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,210 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,450,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,418,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,526,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,863,000 after purchasing an additional 709,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,117,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,381 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.21 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 3,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $43,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $279,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,768. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

