Hyperion (HYN) Price Tops $0.0777 on Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Hyperion has a market cap of $24.62 million and $936,421.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0777 or 0.00000976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bibox. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00425702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.58 or 0.01387212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00143332 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion's official website is www.hyn.space.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bgogo, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

