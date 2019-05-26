HyperStake (HYP) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One HyperStake coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, HyperStake has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. HyperStake has a total market capitalization of $469,096.00 and $10.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00039224 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,376,719,887 coins. The official website for HyperStake is hyperstake.io. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperStake’s official message board is forum.hyperstake.io. The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperStake can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperStake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

