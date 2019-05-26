IG Group (IGG) Upgraded to Buy by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 687 ($8.98) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 693 ($9.06).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IGG. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities upgraded shares of IG Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price (up previously from GBX 620 ($8.10)) on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 683.71 ($8.93).

LON IGG opened at GBX 543.60 ($7.10) on Thursday. IG Group has a 52-week low of GBX 471.10 ($6.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 956.50 ($12.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.62.

In other IG Group news, insider June Felix bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.76) per share, with a total value of £50,149 ($65,528.55).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

