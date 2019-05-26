Inphi (IPHI) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Inphi to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Inphi to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inphi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Inphi to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.46.

Shares of NYSE IPHI opened at $43.53 on Thursday. Inphi has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Inphi had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Inphi’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inphi will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $141,068.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,172.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $1,787,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,468,819.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,130,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

