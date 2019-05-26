Insider Buying: Cadence Capital Limited (CDM) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,960.00 ($17,702.13).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Karl Siegling purchased 30,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,870.00 ($17,638.30).

Shares of ASX CDM traded down A$0.11 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching A$0.84 ($0.60). 197,673 shares of the stock traded hands. Cadence Capital Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.74 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of A$1.34 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 14.54 and a quick ratio of 14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.04 million and a PE ratio of -5.42.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. Cadence Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Cadence Capital Company Profile

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

