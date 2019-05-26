Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Director Sells 5,200 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $62,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ELF opened at $11.46 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $570.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.30.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $78.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. DA Davidson raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 862.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

