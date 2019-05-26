Insider Selling: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Director Sells 464 Shares of Stock

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $28,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,367.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TPX opened at $63.87 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 78.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $81,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James set a $77.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.08 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.87.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

