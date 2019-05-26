International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 5,948.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $39.85 on Friday. International Bancshares Corp has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.37.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

