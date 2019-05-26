Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ) Stake Lowered by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

PSJ opened at $93.49 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $97.00.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

