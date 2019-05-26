Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Iqvia by 2,517.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 115,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 110,606 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in Iqvia by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 36,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Iqvia in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 13.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 4,044,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $569,462,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,361,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,187,753 shares of company stock worth $589,529,674 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Argus boosted their price target on Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Iqvia from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

IQV opened at $136.38 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $146.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Iqvia’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

