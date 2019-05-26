iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,091 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,080,000 after buying an additional 35,113 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $284.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $296.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

