James J. Filler Acquires 200 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.87 per share, with a total value of $17,974.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 689,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,941,729.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CNBKA stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345. The stock has a market cap of $500.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.95. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 12.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 552.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

