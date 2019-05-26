Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,960 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,358,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after buying an additional 936,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 40,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

TPH stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $492.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.11 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

