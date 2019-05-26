Jonathan W. Painter Sells 4,617 Shares of Kadant Inc. (KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $408,558.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,330.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kadant stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $917.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.44 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

KAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,249,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 770,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,795,000 after buying an additional 232,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

