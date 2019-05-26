JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (ALV) a €222.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €222.00 ($258.14) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €218.18 ($253.70).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €202.00 ($234.88) on Thursday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

