JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 70,252 Shares of Unilever NV (UN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,359,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,252 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $79,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NYSE UN opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $61.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4641 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 70,252 Shares of Unilever NV (UN)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/jpmorgan-chase-co-acquires-70252-shares-of-unilever-nv-un.html.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.