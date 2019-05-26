JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $70.29 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 615,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228,654 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $70,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 8,780.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,322,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,206 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,375,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,539,000 after acquiring an additional 641,130 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,557,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,665,000 after acquiring an additional 44,492 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,880,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.28 and a 52-week high of $173.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The construction company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 41.52%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,566 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $562,394.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 547 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $67,477.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,429.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,020 shares of company stock worth $31,757,626. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.91.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

